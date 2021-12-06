ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kremlin-Backed Hackers Still Stealing U.S. Data 'Relevant to Russian Interests': Report

By Zoe Strozewski
 2 days ago
The report said the hackers have been able to infiltrate U.S. and allied government agencies, as well as think tanks on foreign...

White House planning to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia invades: report

The Biden administration is laying out contingency plans to evacuate Americans from Ukraine should Russia launch an invasion, according to a new report. The report by CNN, which cited half a dozen sources, emerged shortly before President Biden held a virtual call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Moscow’s massive troop buildup along the Ukrainian border.
North Korean Hackers Caught Snooping on China’s Cyber Squad

A real diplomat is one who can cut his neighbor’s throat without having his neighbor notice it, Trygve Lie, former secretary-general of the United Nations, once allegedly said. The North Korean government seems to have understood the assignment. Hackers with suspected links to the Pyongyang dictatorship have been going after...
For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
Hackers wanted by the U.S. are profiting handsomely in Russia

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Consider this your public service announcement that holiday travelers can carry ricotta-filled cannoli through airport security, but not cannoli shells with the filling in a separate piping bag. Below: Trump allies and conspiracy theorists are seeking election jobs across the country, and a Chinese province...
Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other thorny issues on the table as well, including cyberattacks, human rights, and US-Russian relations that a Kremlin spokesman says are overall in “a rather dire state.”
Russia
China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comment came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday. Zhao on Monday vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but gave no details. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the games but won’t dispatch U.S. diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to...
Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth. So says the leading cybersecurity firm Mandiant a year after it discovered the SolarWinds campaign. Separately, Microsoft says it had just disrupted the cyber-spying of a state-backed Chinese hacking group by taking down websites it used to gather intelligence from foreign ministries, think tanks and rights organizations in the U.S. and 28 other countries. Most of the targets were in Latin America and Europe.
Crackdown on illegal cash transactions

Unique, non-fungible objects are traded for huge amounts of liquid tender in an industry that's famous for opacity and the ability of rich bidders to evade regulation. That's going to be a central part of a high-profile crypto hearing in Washington Wednesday — but it's also something that's being cracked down on in areas far removed from crypto.
Gazette

Ukraine alleges planned coup involving Russians, Kremlin denies claim

Ukraine claims that it has found evidence of Russia helping an unidentified group plan a coup in the immediate future. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a Friday press conference that officials had discovered evidence of a planned coup scheduled for next week with potential connections to Russia. While Zelensky did not directly name the Russian state, he spoke extensively on the threat of Russian military escalation.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

