Hairston to Co-Host Hugo Ceremony

My wife and I were extremely nervous about launching the Kickstarter during the pandemic. Too many uncertainties. So there were a lot of doubts about whether this was going to be a success. One of the highlights, though, was going through with it and having faith that everything was going to play out well, which it did. After pushing launch, the project was up to $10,000 in less than an hour, and that was an amazing experience. I can’t thank my supporters enough for believing in this project.

