Ravens News & Notes Following Setback to Steelers

By Todd Karpovich
 2 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers had another epic battle that came down to the final play.

Baltimore failed at a game-winning 2-point conversion with 12 seconds left and the Pittsburgh prevailed 20-19.

In the Ravens/Steelers rivalry, 21 of the last 27 matchups (since 2008) have been decided by one score. Of those, 15 have been decided by 3 points or fewer.

The game marked the 30th meeting (including playoffs) between Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin since 2008. The only other head coaches in NFL history with more head-to-head matchups were: Curly Lambeau vs. George Halas (49 times) and Lambeau vs. Steve Owen (31 times).

In the second quarter, Ravens running back Devonta Freeman capped a 16-play, 99-yard touchdowns drive with a 3-yard rushing score. The 99-yard drive was the longest drive in the 51-game history of the Ravens/Steelers rivalry.

Ravens Dominate Time of Possession

For the 10th time (in 12 games) this season, Baltimore controlled the time of possession in today’s contest, holding the football for 36:30 compared to Pittsburgh’s 23:30. Baltimore leads the NFL in an average time of possession, holding the ball for 34:15 per contest. Baltimore's 8:44 time of possession margin also leads the NFL, with Green Bay owning the league’s second-best margin at 4:58.

The Ravens possessed the ball for 23:30 in the first half, the longest period by a Ravens’ offense in the first half during the John Harbaugh era (since 2008). Conversely, Pittsburgh only controlled the ball for 6:30 in the first half, which is the lowest time of possession in the first half under a Mike Tomlin-led team since 2007.

Other Notes

  • TE Mark Andrews finished today’s game with 4 catches for 50 yards, including 3 first-down receptions. He now owns 45 chain-moving grabs this season, the most by a tight end in Ravens’ single-season history. Andrews has recorded a catch in 44 straight games, marking the third-longest streak in franchise history behind Todd Heap (74 games) and Derrick Mason (46.)
  • With his 28-yarder in the game’s final frame, K Justin Tucker has connected on 56 consecutive fourth quarter/OT FGAs, marking the NFL’s longest such streak since 1991. His 95.1 career FG% in the second half/OT (154-of-162) also ranks as the NFL’s best such mark of all time.
  • Freeman rushed 14 times for 52 yards and 1 TD, adding 5 catches for 45 yards, and finishing with a team-high 97 scrimmage yards. Freeman has recorded a TD in five of his past seven games and has eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards in five straight contests. His 4 rushing scores are the most he’s recorded since 2017 while with Atlanta (7).
  • Defensive tackle Brandon Williams posted a career-high 11 tackles (6 solo), including 1 TFL, in today’s game.
  • With the league’s second-ranked rushing attack (150.7 ypg) entering today's contest, the Ravens finished with 107 rushing yards and 1 ground score on Sunday. Baltimore has recorded at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing score in 34 games under offensive coordinator Greg Roman (since 2019), marking the most such outings in the NFL over that span.
  • Baltimore has rushed for 100+ yards in 17 consecutive games vs. an AFC North opponent and in 18 consecutive December contests.

— Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

