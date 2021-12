A demo of Michael D’Argenio’s re-creation of the Gom Jabbar scenes from Dune using a Raspberry Pi Zero programmed in Python. In this pivotal scene, the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam tests Paul Atreides. The Gom Jabbar is the name for the handheld needle tipped with meta-cyanide poison. When driven into a victim, it brings almost instantaneous death. The Gom Jabbar test was used to determine whether an individual’s awareness was stronger than their animal instincts. If their awareness of the Gom Jabbar’s presence was strong enough, it would override their instincts to withdraw from the immense pain of the test.

