Donald Trump's New Media Company Now Under SEC Scrutiny Over Stock Trading

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
 6 days ago
Trump met with DWAC Executive Patrick Orlando before the company started raising funds for their merger, which could be in violation of SEC...

Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
Telegraph

Donald Trump's new social media venture hits obstacle

Donald Trump's plans to set up a new social media venture to take on the likes of Twitter and Facebook have hit an obstacle after US regulators announced an investigation on Monday. Two US regulators have requested records from Digital World, the "blank cheque” company planning to merge with Donald...
POTUS
Washington Times

Feds investigating Trump’s social media startup deal, business partners say

Business partners of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup revealed Monday that the Biden administration is investigating their business, according to regulatory filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each have requested information from Digital World Acquisition Corp....
POTUS
Washington Post

These Stock Options Deserve the SEC’s Scrutiny

In principle, corporate directors and executives, who naturally have privileged information about their companies, aren’t supposed to use it to enrich themselves at the investing public’s expense. Yet there remain many ways in which they can nonetheless do so. In a seemingly obscure accounting guidance, the Securities and...
STOCKS
CNN

Federal regulators are investigating the Trump SPAC deal

(CNN) — The shell company that is facilitating former President Donald Trump's return to Wall Street disclosed Monday that federal regulators are investigating the deal. In October, Trump announced a new media venture that would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." That new entity, chaired by the former president, agreed to go public through a merger with Digital World, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.
POTUS
Fortune

Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. regulators are officially probing the SPAC deal to that brought former President Donald Trump's social media venture public. News of the inquiry sent the blank-check company's stock lower Monday. In early November, the Securities...
POTUS
Washington Times

Elizabeth Warren sicced SEC on Trump’s social media start-up deal

Former President Trump’s social media start-up is in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s crosshairs. The Massachusetts Democrat urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group’s merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Ms. Warren is no fan of...
POTUS
Telegraph

Donald Trump was right about the WTO – but free trade is not dead yet

Today should have marked the start of the 12th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation, an event that has been repeatedly postponed by the pandemic. The latest plans were, unfortunately, no exception. Yet again, the meeting has been cancelled, this time because of the advent of the omicron variant.
POTUS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

