Donald Trump's New Media Company Now Under SEC Scrutiny Over Stock Trading
Trump met with DWAC Executive Patrick Orlando before the company started raising funds for their merger, which could be in violation of SEC...www.newsweek.com
Trump met with DWAC Executive Patrick Orlando before the company started raising funds for their merger, which could be in violation of SEC...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1