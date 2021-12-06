ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YK Osiris Claims He’s Clearing All His Debts in 2022

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
After publicly owing money to both Drake and Lil Baby, YK Osiris claims he will be debt-free starting next year. On Friday (Dec. 3), YK hopped on social media to talk about his recent run of owing money to rappers and how that will no longer be the case next year....

