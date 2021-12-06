BTS' Future Depends Upon If They Can Get Out Of Military Service

You feeling safe and secure, neighbor? Good. Let me throw some cold water on that. Right now, more than 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 don’t or can’t qualify for military service because they’re too fat or have other physical issues, they have mental illness, they’re former — or current — dopers. They’ve got criminal records or lastly, they don’t meet the minimum education requirement and lack a high school degree or equivalency. Add how many can’t pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to get in the door if they wanted to, and it’s not a pretty picture.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO