ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BTS' Future Depends Upon If They Can Get Out Of Military Service

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Korea's National Assembly passed a revision of the country's Military Service Act​ to postpone the enlistment of the group's eldest member,...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Stark warning about future of U.S. military

You feeling safe and secure, neighbor? Good. Let me throw some cold water on that. Right now, more than 70 percent of Americans between 17 and 24 don’t or can’t qualify for military service because they’re too fat or have other physical issues, they have mental illness, they’re former — or current — dopers. They’ve got criminal records or lastly, they don’t meet the minimum education requirement and lack a high school degree or equivalency. Add how many can’t pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to get in the door if they wanted to, and it’s not a pretty picture.
MILITARY
epicstream.com

BTS Military Exemption Becomes Hot Topic To Recently-Discharged Soldier

BTS Military Service Exemption Act may allow K-pop idols not to serve in the military. BTS can indeed influence everything, even South Korea's laws, and acts. K-pop idols, despite their schedules, have to say goodbye to their fans and temporarily serve the military in South Korea. The conscription has existed since 1957, and it requires all male citizens between 18 to 28 to do compulsory military service.
MILITARY
mymixfm.com

Are BTS members cashing in before they join the military?

The bank statements of three members of BTS are now “Dynamite,” thanks to a sudden infusion of cash from stock sales. Bloomberg reports that Jin, J-Hope and RM sold nearly 32,000 combined shares in Hybe Co., the new name of their management company, which was formerly known as Big Hit. The three members pocketed some $8.4 million from the sale.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Taiwan says China military trying to wear it out, but it can respond

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s military is trying to wear out Taiwan’s armed forces with its repeated missions nearby, but Taiwan is capable of responding, Taipei’s defence minister said on Monday after a renewed spike in Chinese air force activity. Taiwan scrambled https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-27-chinese-air-force-planes-air-defence-zone-2021-11-28 fighters again on Sunday after 27 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to be published and take effect Thursday.A notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia's military and military intelligence services without advance review by the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Kim Seok Jin
Person
Yoon Sang Hyun
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. military robs Afghan children of fathers, future

KABUL, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- "Many of those killed in Afghanistan during the American war were fathers. Today, children like me can't go to school due to extreme poverty. We have to work on streets to survive," Padshah, 12, told Xinhua. Padshah's family are from the northern province of Baghlan...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Military Enlistment#North Korea#The Military Service Act#The New York Times#The National Assembly#Democratic Party#Rolling Stone
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

Could Javelin Missiles Tip a War With Russia in Ukraine’s Favor?

A major weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal is the American-made Javelin missile. Javelin was designed to destroy Russian tanks, and is by all accounts an excellent weapon. Ukraine has far too few Javelins for the weapon to make a difference on the battlefield. The American-made Javelin anti-tank missile has recently...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
654K+
Followers
73K+
Post
692M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy