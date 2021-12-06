Two suspects wanted for using counterfeit money at CVS on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Crime Solvers are seeking help finding two suspects that cashed-in counterfeit bills for gift cards and merchandise at a CVS Pharmacy.

Chesterfield Police said around 3:55 a.m. on November 29, one male suspect entered the CVS on 13800 Hull Street Road.

The first suspect was described as a Black male in his 30’s, wearing all-black clothing and a tan-and-blue cap.



Photos of first suspect described by Chesterfield County Police Department

The second man arrived at the store at 5:35 a.m. the same day, and was described as a Black male in his 20’s wearing a camo shirt, blue jeans and a blue mask. The photos of the second suspect were not available.

Police said the two men entered the pharmacy just hours apart, both purchasing $1000 worth of gift cards and merchandise in counterfeit $100 bills.

If you can help solve this crime or have any information about any crime and or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 .

