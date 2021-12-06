ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: American Flag At U.S. Capitol At Half-Staff To Honor Former Sen. Bob Dole

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlags at the U.S. Capitol are flying...

miami.cbslocal.com

cnyhomepage.com

Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7. Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a...
Bob Dole
KMBC.com

Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Senator Dole

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday. This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. Dole was the second longest-serving Republican member of...
wustl.edu

Flags lowered in memory of Sen. Bob Dole

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9. Dole died Dec. 5 at age 98. Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.
kshb.com

GALLERY: Remembering former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole

Bob Dole, one of Kansas’ most famous sons, died of lung cancer. He was 98. He is remembered as a political titan, running for both president and vice president and serving as the longest sitting Senate Majority Leader while representing Kansans.
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota governor directs flags to half-staff in honor of Bob Dole

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole. The governor also encourages residents do the same at their homes and businesses, until sunset on Thursday. Dole, a World War II...
