ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies after workout at Santa Anita

By Chris Wolfe, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiwWS_0dFQ4MBs00

Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old colt whose Kentucky Derby victory in May came under scrutiny because of a positive drug test, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita in Southern California.

Trainer Bob Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack. The colt had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar.

“My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit.”

Santa Anita said in a statment that the track veterinary team took blood, hair and urine samples from Medina Spirit and sent them to the California Horse Racing Board. The colt will undergo a full necropsy, as required by the racing board, to try to determine the exact cause of death.

No timeline for completing the necropsy has been given.

Medina Spirit tested positive after his May 1 Kentucky Derby win for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day. The victory was Baffert’s record seventh win in the Derby.

But in the wake of Medina Spirit’s failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Last Friday, Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, released a statement saying that tests done by a New York lab have “definitely confirmed” Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid — not through an injection but due to an ointment used to treat a skin rash.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has been investigating the case, and has yet to hold a hearing that could possibly disqualify Medina Spirit.

In the $6 million BC Classic last month, Medina Spirit couldn’t muster the necessary late kick to threaten winner Knicks Go.

“I’m very proud of him. He ran a great race,” Baffert said last month. “To me, he’s the best 3-year-old. He showed it today. That’s what racing is all about, proving it on the racetrack. And he proved it today that he’s the real deal.”

Baffert was allowed to enter horses in the season-ending world championships, but the event’s money-leading trainer had to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. He agreed to the extra scrutiny and was required to pay for it out of his own pocket.

Medina Spirit had five wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $3,545,200, according to Equibase. The colt was owned by Amr Zedan, who competes as Zedan Racing Stables.

“Our most sincere condolences go out to Mr. Amr Zedan and the entire Zedan Racing Stables family,” Baffert said in his statement Monday. “They are in our thoughts and prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Tiger Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship

Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship. “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. traffic cost commuters 62 hours, $968 in 2021, new study finds

As Los Angeles traffic continues to rebound in the aftermath of pandemic-related shutdowns, a new study released Wednesday by transportation data firm INRIX found that the city’s traffic is now the 6th worst in the U.S. and No. 33 globally. On average, L.A. motorists are losing 62 hours to the gridlock, a figure that is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Signs of omicron variant found in California wastewater

Signs of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been found in California’s wastewater, officials said, as the number of cases associated with the new variant rose to double digits this week, including a newly confirmed infection in a Long Beach resident. Clues suggestive of Omicron’s presence in the Central Valley were picked up in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

4 L.A. freeways make list of roads with most traffic in U.S.

Even as traffic has somewhat improved since before the pandemic, Los Angeles still has some of the busiest roads in the U.S. — including the one with the worst gridlock, a new study released Wednesday showed. Transportation analytics firm INRIX crunched the data and came up with a list of the 25 most congested roads […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
KTLA

SoCal anti-fascists charged months after clash with pro-Trump ‘Patriot March’ in San Diego

Prosecutors charged at least seven people, whom they described as self-identified anti-fascists, in connection with eight alleged assaults that occurred in January during a San Diego “Patriot March” organized by supporters of then-President Trump. Those arraigned Monday in San Diego County Superior Court were among a group arrested Thursday in raids by police officers and sheriff’s […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derbies#Kentucky Derby#Saratoga#Aqueduct
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Between storms

Look for afternoon sunshine as the Southland remains between storms Wednesday. Light showers are expected to return Thursday as another low pressure system passes through. Air quality should remain mostly in the good to moderate range throughout the week. Look for a more powerful storm to bring more rain and snow to the region early […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Man killed last month at San Diego Marine depot identified

A man armed with a knife who was shot and killed at the entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego last month was a Boston resident who worked at the base, authorities said Wednesday. A guard shot and killed Travers Spargo King, 36, on Nov. 26. At the time, authorities said the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

113 L.A. firefighters placed on leave over city’s vaccine mandate

A total of 113 Los Angeles firefighters who have so far failed to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate have been placed on unpaid leave, according to a Southern California News Group report Monday. All city workers, including firefighters, have been told to get vaccinated or seek a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 18. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Californians cut water usage in October, but still short of goal

Californians stepped up their water conservation in October, a move made easier by a massive storm that dumped record rain in some parts of the state but still wasn’t enough to combat the drought. Collectively, people reduced their water use by 13.2% compared to last October, a major jump from prior months when water conservation […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the most expensive homes that recently sold in Los Angeles

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors. Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 injured after pedestrian strikes Metro train in Hollywood: LAFD

A person attempted to jump onto a Metro Red Line train in Hollywood Wednesday evening, injuring themself and a person on the train, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pedestrian, whose identity, gender and age have not been released, “reportedly jumped onto the train from the platform and went through the window into […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California considers $500 fines for water wasters amid worsening drought

As California descends deeper into drought, officials are growing increasingly troubled by dwindling water supplies and the public’s lackluster response to calls for conservation, with residents in recent months falling short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for a voluntary 15% reduction in usage. Now, as the West tips toward crisis, state water regulators are considering adopting emergency regulations that will […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy