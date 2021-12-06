Atascadero lights up the Rotunda

The Atascadero Community Band played and the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir sang Christmas and holiday music at the event.

Crowd gathered to watch the lights illuminate the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens

– Several hundred people in cold weather and holiday attire attended the Lighting of the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens Friday night in Atascadero. About fifty children joined Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno in a countdown on the steps of Historic Atascadero City Hall. The power went on and lights illuminated the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens.

Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir performing.

The Atascadero Community Band played and the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir sang Christmas and holiday music. The Lighthouse Foundation served free hot chocolate and coffee from a food truck parked near the Rotunda.

Meanwhile over on Entrada, wine and beer enthusiasts tasted local wine and craft beer which producers poured at retail stores.

The event kicks off the Holiday Events in Atascadero, culminating with the Winter Festival on Dec. 10. Holiday Magic will be Dec. 18 at the Charles Paddock Zoo. Zookeepers are preparing delicious gifts for the animals, which they quickly unwrap and consume.

