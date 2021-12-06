ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero lights up the Rotunda

By News Staff
 6 days ago
The Atascadero Community Band played and the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir sang Christmas and holiday music at the event.

Crowd gathered to watch the lights illuminate the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens

– Several hundred people in cold weather and holiday attire attended the Lighting of the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens Friday night in Atascadero. About fifty children joined Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno in a countdown on the steps of Historic Atascadero City Hall. The power went on and lights illuminated the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens.

Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir performing.

The Lighthouse Foundation served free hot chocolate and coffee from a food truck parked near the Rotunda.

Meanwhile over on Entrada, wine and beer enthusiasts tasted local wine and craft beer which producers poured at retail stores.

The event kicks off the Holiday Events in Atascadero, culminating with the Winter Festival on Dec. 10. Holiday Magic will be Dec. 18 at the Charles Paddock Zoo. Zookeepers are preparing delicious gifts for the animals, which they quickly unwrap and consume.

For more information about activities and local attractions in Atascadero, go to VisitAtascadero.com.

Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish and Mayor Heather Moreno “behind the scenes.”

