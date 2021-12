Take a look back at Franklin County’s history through news and photos that appeared in local newspapers 25, 50, and 100 years ago on Dec 2nd. EDITOR’S NOTES: This Editor is wondering if anyone today knows if Shippensburg is still having “Shippensburg ‘Dickens Days’ like they had in 1996? If so, how has it changed from 1996? If not, what are they doing in place of the ‘Dickens Days’?

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO