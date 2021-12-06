ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Once Risk-On Switches To Risk-Off, The Bottom Is Far Lower Than Anyone Believes

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

So here we are, witnessing the switch from risk-on to risk-off in real time. All bubbles share common characteristics: during the euphoric expansion, participants are richly rewarded for buying every dip and for confidently embracing the belief that this time it's different. (Exactly how it's different changes from bubble...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Australian Shares Close 0.3% Lower as Risk-Off Prevails

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 lost 20.10 points or 0.28% to 7,235.90 on Wednesday, retracing gains of 0.22% in the previous session as risk sentiment soured after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted yesterday that the central bank would consider a quicker than anticipated tightening of monetary settings despite the potential threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
investing.com

Trading Desk Notes: Market Choppiness Turns Into Bearish Weekly Reversal

A vicious circle of aggressive selling, thin liquidity, volatility and fear. Given the drama since Thanksgiving Friday, it’s hard to believe that the leading North American stock indices were at All-Time Highs Monday of last week. It’s also hard to believe that, with the DJIA, S&P, NAZ, TSE and VTI indices down only ~6% on average, implied volatility has doubled, and the fear/greed index has plunged to levels not seen since March 2020.
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
FXStreet.com

Risk-off sentiment dominates as markets fear the worst

The latest Covid variant has brought a fear-based selloff for markets today, with airlines, banks, and restaurants feeling the pinch. Fears of future lockdowns may prove to be somewhat hasty, yet the period ahead looks set to be dominated by caution from investors. Global stocks tumble over Covid strain fears.
SmartAsset

Shares Outstanding vs. Float: Key Differences

When companies issue stock they often split their shares up. Some shares, typically most of them, get offered to the general public. Others are restricted, which might be held by the company itself or have different rules about how investors … Continue reading → The post Shares Outstanding vs. Float: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
investing.com

Markets May Be In For A Giant Shock Next Week

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Next week could be huge for markets with Wednesday's December FOMC meeting and press conference. Expectations have been building that the Fed will accelerate the tapering process after Chairman Jerome Powell provided testimony to Congress. At this point, it seems like the stock market is giving the Fed the green light to do what it needs to do.
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
investing.com

2 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now According to the POWR Ratings

The equity market benchmarks rebounded on Thursday following an omicron-driven sell-off earlier this week. President Biden has assured the nation that lockdowns will not be imposed because of the new COVID-19 variant. And the recent passage of his Build Back Better plan by the House of Representatives should, if passed by the Senate, boost the economic recovery. Therefore, cheap stocks, ICL Group (ICL) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), could be ideal bets now, given their solid underlying fundamentals. These stocks are Strong Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Rating system. So, read on.Following a sell-off due on the confirmation of the first COVID-19 omicron case in the United States, the equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617.75 points. The NASDAQ Composite also gained marginally, and the small-cap Benchmark Russell 2000 added 2.7%.
poundsterlinglive.com

Nu Variant: Risk Off Drives Pound Lower against Euro and Dollar

A significant 'risk off' move on global markets and an associated fading of Bank of England interest rate hike expectations saw the British Pound fall against the Euro and Dollar ahead of the weekend, but rise against its more risk sensitive peers. Markets were sold amidst fears that a new...
Markets Insider

Biden touts fastest-ever shift from people on 'government support to earning a weekly paycheck' while preparing for another gnarly inflation report

Prior to a Friday inflation report that's expected to be nasty, Biden touted the jobs recovery. He said he's overseen the fastest ever shift from people on "government support to earning a weekly paycheck." At the same time, he tried to argue that the forthcoming inflation read will look worse...
