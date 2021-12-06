ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flusha says he wants to play for a new CS:GO team next year

By Leonardo Biazzi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin “flusha” Rönnquist revealed today that he’s looking for new opportunities in 2022, meaning he doesn’t want to stay with GORILLAZ, the CS:GO team he helped build back in April. The legendary Swedish rifler got the chance to be a dedicated in-game leader on GORILLAZ, which he had been...

