FFX and FFX-2 are the Next Final Fantasy PlayStation Now Releases

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Final Fantasy PlayStation Now games are on the way. Back in September 2021, Square Enix and Sony announced the subscription service would be the new “home” for the series going forward. As part of that initiative, FFX | X-2 HD...

www.siliconera.com

ComicBook

Surprise PlayStation Plus Freebie Now Available to Download

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have discovered a bonus freebie for the month of December. In less than two weeks, December's free games -- which have yet to be officially revealed, but have leaked -- will be released. Ahead of that, PS Plus subscribers have a new and unexpected freebie to download, and the freebie involves Rocket League, a game that is free-to-play, but has cosmetic content that can be purchased. This new freebie doesn't involve this content, which is to say it can't be purchased. It's cosmetic content, but it can't be bought. Rather, it's exclusive for PlayStation Plus subscribers. More specifically, with the launch of Season 5, a new Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Pre-Release Broadcast to Include Yoshi-P

Square Enix announced a special Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker pre-release broadcast for December 2, 2021. Producer Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, will appear on the broadcast. It will begin at 8pm JST/3am PT/6am ET/12pm CET over YouTube, Nico Nico, and Twitter. Additionally, those who wish to view the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker pre-release broadcast through YouTube can already set a reminder.
Videogamer.com

PlayStation 5 finally gets BBC iPlayer app

The BBC has announced it’s finally made its on-demand iPlayer app available on the PlayStation 5, some one year after the console’s launch. From today, the BBC iPlayer app can be found in the Media tab on the home screen. Then you just have to download the app from the All Apps section, sign in with your BBC ID and you’re away with a wealth of programmes and movies to watch. These include comedy The Outlaws, the latest series of Doctor Who: Flux and Sir David Attenborough documentary The Mating Game. In fact, the last of these can be watched in full 4K UHD, if you fancy.
technave.com

Sony could release a new pair of PlayStation mobile controller grips next year

Whenever a brand submits a patent, it often sparks discussions of potential tech gadgets that could change our lives. However, it also has a 50-50 chance of seeing the light of the tunnel. This week, there was a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment's Japanese division on a new pair of mobile controller grips.
Siliconera

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV 4K Remaster Box Set to Release in February

Square Enix announced Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV will receive a 4K remaster box set on February 9, 2022. It will cost 13,200 yen, or $116. The 4k remaster box set will come with two Blu-Ray discs, an art card, a scenario book, and “File Fragments.” Additionally, the Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV 4k remaster will feature audio commentary from the production team. This includes commentary from Director Takeshi Nozue. [Thanks, Gamer!]
dbltap.com

Square Enix Warns of Server Congestion Ahead of Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Release

Fans looking to get stuck into Endwalker on day one should be prepared for some congestion. Square Enix has issued a warning for players ahead of the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and its Early Access period, saying that fans should anticipate servers being congested. In a recent blog post, Square Enix announced that they are expecting "far more simultaneous logins compared to usual."
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Gunbreaker and Dancer Level Skips Now Available

Square Enix added the Gunbreaker and Dancer Job Class leveling skips to the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Both leveling skips are available for $25 individually. Upon purchasing the level skip, players will have the Job Class boosted to level 80.They can be found under the Tales of Adventure tab within the store. The price for these skips is the same as Jobs that released prior to Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers. Additionally, previous Job Class level skips have been boosted to allow players to reach level 80 for that specific Job Class immediately upon use.
mp1st.com

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Down for Maintenance This December 2

For those trying to log into Final Fantasy XIV, but having issues, it’s not you, as Square Enix has triggered Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker down reports by switching on maintenance mode for the game’s servers, and it’ll be for quite some time. Here’s the announcement from Square Enix:. Maintenance on...
Twinfinite

PlayStation Partner Awards Pay Homage to Successful Japanese Games; Tales of Arise, Final Fantasy XIV, NieR, and More

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the first batch of games honored in this year’s PlayStation Partner Awards. Unlike previous years, a ceremony isn’t being held, but the results have been announced via a special video. The Partner Awards, which honor games by Japanese and Asian developers that have been particularly...
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy XIII-2, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Stardew Valley, and More

ANVIL (Console and PC) [email protected] – December 2. Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) is an agency that searches for the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. As a Breaker, you’ll seek out and explore the unknown galaxy searching for these ancient alien vaults. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. Defeating them and opening these vaults, you’ll be able to utilize the stunning powers hidden within.
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Early Access Now Available

Developer and publisher Square Enix has announced that the latest expansion of their hit MMO, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, is now available via Early Access for those who have pre-ordered the title. It’s an expansion that players have been looking forward to and one that holds a lot of weight...
sirusgaming.com

Is Final Fantasy XIV On Xbox?

Final Fantasy XIV is a hit MMORPG with so many players that almost every release of an expansion causes server errors. Just take a look at Error 2002. However, it’s only for specific platforms such as the PS4, PS5, and PC. What about the Xbox consoles? When is Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox?
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker 6.0 Patch Notes Released; Fly Me to the Moon Cover by Sia

Square Enix have released the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker 6.0 patch notes, and a cover of Fly Me to the Moon by Sia. To celebrate the upcoming launch of Endwalker, multi-platinum Australian pop star released a cover of Fly Me to the Moon. Along with some scenes of a female dragoon, the music video features scenes from trailers for A Realm Reborn (the re-made Final Fantasy XIV base game), and expansions Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker. You can find it below.
NME

BBC iPlayer is now available on PlayStation 5

IPlayer, the BBC’s streaming service, is now available for PlayStation 5. The app will be available to download through the Media tab on the PlayStation Store. From today (November 30), BBC has made its popular online streaming app available for download on the PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store. The PS5 previously supported a number of TV, music and film streaming apps including: Netflix, Disney +, Crunchyroll, AppleTV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify.
