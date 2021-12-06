ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushman & Wakefield finalizes strategic investment of $500m in Greystone

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield has finalized its strategic investment of $500 million in Greystone, acquiring a 40 percent stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses. With...

CushWake, Greystone Close on Strategic Joint Venture

Cushman & Wakefield has finalized its strategic investment of $500 million in Greystone, acquiring a 40% stake in Greystone’s agency, FHA and servicing businesses. With this investment, Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield and New York-based Greystone have officially closed and entered into a previously announced strategic joint venture to deliver advisory services and capital solutions to existing, joint and new clients of both firms nationwide.
BUSINESS
