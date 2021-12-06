Cushman & Wakefield finalizes strategic investment of $500m in Greystone

Charter Hall and GIC have established a joint venture to acquire the 50 Marcus Clarke office building in Canberra, Australia, for A$335 million ($238 million). “50 Marcus Clarke is a well-located, modern asset that meets our high standards for sustainability and aligns well with our strategy of acquiring properties leased to high-quality tenants. It provides a flexible, future-focused and agile work environment, which will help the public sector maintain an engaged, productive and healthy workforce,” said Carmel Hourigan, Office CEO, Charter Hall.
Comments / 0