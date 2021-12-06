ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

SL Green announces sale of interest in One Madison Avenue for $259m

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSL Green Realty Corp. has sold a 25 percent interest in One Madison Avenue to an international investor. The buyer has committed aggregate equity to the project totaling no less...

irei.com

irei.com

TruAmerica Multifamily closes first discretionary fund at $575m

Los Angeles–based TruAmerica Multifamily has successfully closed its first discretionary fund, the TruAmerica Workforce Housing Fund, with $575 million in equity commitments. The fund surpassed its fundraising target of $400 million, with backing from both existing institutional capital partners and new investor relationships. The investor base included foreign and...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Bridge Investment Group and the Townsend Group for $400m JV

Bridge Investment Group Holdings and The Townsend Group have signed a definitive agreement forming a joint venture with options to deploy as much as $400 million of equity to acquire, develop and operate global gateway institutional logistics assets within the United States. “Bridge’s partnership with Townsend represents a significant milestone...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Heitman: European and North American cities outpace Asia Pacific

London, New York City, Paris and Tokyo retain spots in Heitman Real Estate Securities Group’s (HRES) annual real estate market rankings for its Global Prime Real Estate Securities Strategies. “Although the composition of this year’s rankings remains relatively unchanged, with Dublin marking the only new entrant, we did see some...
REAL ESTATE
#Infrastructure#One Madison#Madison Avenue#New York City#Sl Green Realty Corp#Chelsea Piers Fitness
irei.com

Nuveen Real Estate to acquire 24Storage in $230m public-to-private transaction

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired 24Storage, the second largest self-storage operator in Sweden, as it expands its European self-storage platform. Nuveen has acquired 92.4 percent of 24Storage via unconditional share purchase agreements and the subsequent launch on Nov. 29, 2021, of a mandatory public tender offer to acquire the remaining shares (and votes) to ultimately take 100 percent control of 24Storage. The acquisition has an enterprise value of approximately SEK 2.1 billion (€205 million/$230 million).
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Blackstone and Optimum Asset Management establish real estate JV

Blackstone has formed a joint venture with Optimum Asset Management and its fund Optimum Evolution Fund SIF — Property II. The joint venture will invest in a real estate portfolio composed of 30 residential and commercial properties. Optimum is a real estate private equity investment specialist, investor and developer optimizing...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Bell Partners acquires Bay Area multifamily community

Bell Partners has purchased Tam Ridge Residences, a 180-unit apartment community in the San Francisco suburb of Marin County. Acquired on behalf of the company's Bell Core Fund I investors, the community marks Bell Partners' third acquisition in California in 2021 and will be renamed to Bell Mt. Tam. “The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
irei.com

Thor Equities Group acquires strategic-development site near Atlanta

Thor Equities Group has purchased an 82-acre parcel in Adairsville, Ga. The financial terms and seller were not disclosed. Situated on U.S. Highway 41 South, Thor plans to develop more than of 1.04 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial property. Located 60 miles from the center of Atlanta in the...
ATLANTA, GA
irei.com

NRG closes 4.8 GW asset sale and announces $1b share repurchase program

NRG Energy has closed the previously announced sale of about 4,850 megawatts of fossil generating assets from its East and West regions to Generation Bridge, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners. At closing, NRG received $620 million of net proceeds, after purchase-price adjustments pursuant to the terms of the purchase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
therealdeal.com

Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green

New York City’s biggest office landlord has reason to celebrate after Bloomberg LP agreed to take an additional 191,000 square feet at SL Green’s 919 Third Avenue. SL Green announced the deal Monday, in which Bloomberg will occupy the 28th to 33rd floors of the Midtown office tower. The media giant will have more than 748,000 square feet at the building once its expansion is complete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

SL Green unloads Midtown building for $117M

Four years after picking up 110 East 42nd St. for the second time, SL Green has sold the Midtown office condominium to Meadow Partners. In a transaction announced Monday, the building traded hands for slightly more than $117 million. The landlord said in a release that Meadow Partners is acquiring the ownership interest of the office and garage condominiums “on behalf of a separately managed account.”
MANHATTAN, NY
GlobeSt.com

SL Green Sells Stake in One Madison; Other Non-Core Assets Also Trade

SL Green Realty announced a number of deals Monday morning, including the news it has sold a 25% stake in One Madison Ave., to an international investor. The buyer has committed aggregate equity to the project totaling no less than $259.3 million. SL Green retained a 25.5% interest in the property, while its joint venture partners, the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, retained their 49.5% interest. SL Green and Hines are co-developing the $2.3 billion project and have signed Chelsea Piers Fitness as the flagship retail tenant. One Madison Ave., is a 27-floor, 1.4 million square foot office tower currently under development that is expected to deliver in less than 23 months.
MARKETS
irei.com

Shorenstein Properties buys asset in Denver

Shorenstein Properties has acquired Rev360, a newly constructed five-story class A office building in the highly desirable River North Art District (RiNo) in Denver. CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed; however, it is estimated to be more than $70 million, according to...
DENVER, CO
irei.com

UBS Asset Management releases its real estate outlook report

The economy slowed in the third quarter, while inflation is proving higher and more persistent than originally expected, according to UBS Asset Management in its real estate outlook report. Real estate markets were strong, with global transaction activity back to pre-pandemic levels and falls in yields and cap rates reported...
BUSINESS
farmvilleherald.com

The Woodland announces contract of sale

The board of directors of The Woodland, Inc. recently announced that it is considering selling its facilities to Ramot III Holdings, LLC in partnership with Hill Valley Healthcare. According to the release, “affiliating with Hill Valley would allow The Woodland community to enjoy the benefits of being part of a larger organization with leverage in purchasing power to keep costs down, access to new technology and organizational management that is well-positioned to enhance services, reduce costs and ensure the long-term success of the facility. Hill Valley Healthcare is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley Healthcare currently employs almost 3,600 team members and operates a total of 16 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.”
BUSINESS
irei.com

Cain and PGIM Real Estate agree on U.K. development funding

Cain International and PGIM Real Estate have agreed to provide a development loan of £191 million (€225 million/$254 million) to finance Union, Vita Group’s new 500,000-square-foot build-to-rent (BTR) development in Manchester, United Kingdom. Located within a wider £1 billion (€1.2 billion/$1.6 billion) redevelopment site known as St. John’s, Union will...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Ben Soleimani leases 12,000 square feet on Madison Avenue

Luxury furniture and rug retailer Ben Soleimani has signed a lease for the brand’s first Manhattan showroom at 601 Madison Avenue. The two-year deal includes 4,226 square feet of ground-floor space, 4,270 square feet of second-floor space and 3,858 square feet on the lower level. The space was formerly occupied by Tourneau, a luxury watch retailer. Financial terms were not disclosed.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Luxury Menswear Brand Kiton Opening Three-Floor Madison Avenue Outpost

Luxury menswear retailer Kiton plans to open a three-floor Madison Avenue outpost, brokers on the deal said. Kiton signed a 10-year lease for 3,400 square feet spread across three floors of 692 Madison Avenue between East 62nd and East 63rd streets, landlord broker Marc Sitt of KSR said. Asking rent for the vacant retail space was $1.2 million per year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

Prospect14 Announces Sale of One Gigawatt Solar Project Portfolio in PJM

— Prospect14 announced the recent sale of approximately 1 GWdc of solar and solar + storage projects located in Virginia and Pennsylvania to a large institutional investor. “Prospect14 is pleased to be able to deliver value to an institutional investment platform through our scaled origination approach, providing qualified and ready-to-develop assets at scale,” said Geoffrey S. Underwood, a Partner of Prospect14.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

