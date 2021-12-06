SL Green announces sale of interest in One Madison Avenue for $259m

The board of directors of The Woodland, Inc. recently announced that it is considering selling its facilities to Ramot III Holdings, LLC in partnership with Hill Valley Healthcare. According to the release, “affiliating with Hill Valley would allow The Woodland community to enjoy the benefits of being part of a larger organization with leverage in purchasing power to keep costs down, access to new technology and organizational management that is well-positioned to enhance services, reduce costs and ensure the long-term success of the facility. Hill Valley Healthcare is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley Healthcare currently employs almost 3,600 team members and operates a total of 16 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO