US Army Staff Sergeant Adelbert "Bert" Waldron scored 109 kills in Vietnam with a 7.62mm XM21 Sniper Rifle. Due to the USMC’s impressive PR campaign, I’m sure many readers would just assume the top sniper during our war in Vietnam was a Marine wielding an M40. However, the truth may surprise you. Not only was a relatively unknown US Army Staff Sergeant the highest-scoring sniper in Vietnam, but he did it with a semi-automatic XM21. Credited with 109 kills Staff Sergeant Adelbert Waldron proved an M14 based...

