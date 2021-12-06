ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week two of trial begins for man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs

By Madison Weil
 6 days ago
Week two begins in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya.

The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away.

Last week on Monday, the prosecution delivered their opening statement . On Tuesday, the defense delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

Last week, several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor, several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies and individuals who knew the victims personally. The court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil is back in court today listening to witnesses. While our cameras are not allowed inside in the courtroom, you can watch a live report detailing Monday's court proceedings at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

You can also follow her live updates from court on Twitter.

The post Week two of trial begins for man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

