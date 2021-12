Most rental apartments, unfortunately, are very generic and bland. From white walls and simple hardware, it may feel like you’ll never be able to showcase your style in this space. However, there are plenty of ways that you can put your own stamp on your rental, from changing up fixtures to utilizing temporary decor. While it’s true that you will likely have certain parameters and rules to follow, here are some tips to create a space that reflects your style and creativity.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO