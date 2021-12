Rabbi Zeev Katzenbogen, 46, lives in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City with his wife and eight children. He hops down to the Kotel every morning to catch a minyan for prayer. But recently, a terrorist with a semi-automatic weapon went on a rampage nearby. Katzenbogen, in a hurry, was still wearing his tefillin when the bullet hit him in the arm. Although he was moderately injured, the tefillin stopped the bullet from crossing through his arm to his heart.

