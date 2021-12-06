ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

By Gray News staff
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Medina Spirit, the racehorse who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, has died after suddenly collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple reports. The news of...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Meet Knicks Go, Maryland-Bred Racing Superstar, And Breeder Sabrina Moore

GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go. GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt. At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he. DEL MAR, CA- NOVEMBER...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Deadline

Al Unser Sr. Dies: Four-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner & Prominent Member Of Racing Dynasty Was 82

Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and member of one of racing’s most prominent dynasties, died of cancer yesterday at his home in Chama, N.M. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his son, Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened,” tweeted Unser Jr. this morning. “My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” One of only four Indy 500 winners to claim the victory four times, Unser won the race in 1970, 1971, 1978 and, in a victory that made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Deadline

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby 2021 Winner, Dies After Workout At Santa Anita Park

Medina Spirit, the three-year-old thoroughbred racehorse whose 2021 win at the Kentucky Derby drew controversy when he later tested positive for a corticosteroid, died this morning after collapsing after a track workout at Santa Anita Park in California. According to the Paulick Report, a horseracing news publication, Medina Spirit collapsed following a five furlong workout, with a preliminary cause of death being a heart attack. The horse’s rider was unhurt. The news was confirmed by the California Horse Racing Board’s Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea. A comprehensive necropsy including toxicology, forensics, and tissue sampling, will be performed at UC Davis in San...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Santa Anita#Derby Day#Gray News#Horse Racing Nation#Gray Media Group Inc#The Associated Press
CBS LA

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby Winner That Failed Drug Test, Dies During Workout At Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Medina Spirit, the horse that failed a drug test after placing first in this year’s Kentucky Derby race, died Monday at the race track at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. According to Craig Robertson, the attorney for Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suffered a heart attack after a workout. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 12: Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session for the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 12, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) “Following the completion...
ARCADIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy