Now that it’s December, you might have the urge to celebrate the holidays in any way possible. Whether this be through listening to Christmas music, a peppermint coffee or just a bit more of the color red in your daily wardrobe, we all have different ways to spread holiday cheer. However, it becomes harder to celebrate the holidays with finals looming over your head, getting everyone gifts or in a space shared with numerous people. Here are a few ways to celebrate the holidays with roommates and friends, ranging from Christmas-themed activities to fun gift exchanges.

2 DAYS AGO