With all the excitement of a new Chapter of Fortnite, it can be hard for the servers of the game to keep up. After Chapter Two ended dramatically on Dec. 4, Chapter Three officially launched in the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 5. All the excitement in stock for the new season caused players to flock to Fortnite, but most players were met with a long queue just to reach the main screen after they installed the update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO