The Real Reason Activision Won't Be At The Game Awards

By James Carr
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geoff Keighley, the host and organizer of The Game Awards, has announced that Activision will not be a part of the show, with the exception of its nominations. Keighley made the announcement in a Twitter thread after both he and the show were pressured by Twitter users to take a side...

