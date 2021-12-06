The Real Reason Activision Won't Be At The Game Awards

The release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition" has been marred by several issues. Ranging from creepy glitches and hilarious bugs, the remasters of "Grand Theft Auto 3," "Vice City", and "San Andreas" have collectively been the worst rated games of 2021 and have sparked outrage among the series' fanbase for its blatant unfinished state. "GTA: The Trilogy" has been so poorly received, in fact, that Rockstar Games had to offer an official apology for it, assuring gamers that the company will fix the game and make it more presentable, in addition to re-releasing the original versions of the games as part of a bundle following their takedown. With the remastered collection seemingly being rushed out the door, some players have dived deep into the game files and uncovered some unfinished content that didn't make the final cut, in addition to applying fixes of their own.
Comments / 0