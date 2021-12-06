1 dead in an off-road utility vehicle crash identified
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Officials identified the victim of a fatal accident involving an off-road utility vehicle as Jose De Jesus Alvarado of Elko, Nev.
California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s officials responded to the scene on Dec. 1 around 6:50 p.m.
Alvarado, 29, was driving the vehicle when he crashed about a quarter mile south of Snow Road and a quarter mile west of Mayer Avenue, officials said.
Officials said he died at the scene from injuries.
