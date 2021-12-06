Olivia Rodrigo Plots 2022 ‘Sour’ World Tour

Hours after the death of Vicente Fernández, certain details of his funeral and the tributes that will be carried out in his honor have been released. At first, there was speculation about the possibility of a memorial being made at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City. However, his family clarified that all funeral services, as well as his tributes, will take place at the family ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Vicente Fernández Jr. told the media and the followers that the doors will be opened to the public so that they can say goodbye to the singer. The event is planned for the VFG Arena.

