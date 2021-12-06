ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Plots 2022 ‘Sour’ World Tour

By Jon Blistein
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo has announced a massive 2022 world tour in support of her breakout debut album, Sour. The North American...

pacificsandiego.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 ‘Sour’ tour, including San Diego concert. Here are all the dates

The 18-year-old, Murrieta-born Disney TV star-turned-pop-music-sensation was nominated for seven Grammy Awards last month. Olivia Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation whose breakthrough song “drivers license” is one of the biggest hits of 2021, will hit the road next year on her first world concert tour. It opens April 2 at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and concludes July 7 at London’s Eventim Apollo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mxdwn.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Taylor Swift No Longer Grammy Nominee for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’

The Grammys made a change to their nominee list which means Taylor Swift and her collaborators, Jake Antonoff and St. Vincent are no longer nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit album, “Sour.”. WHY??? WELL, the Grammys are NOW making a distinction between artists who are actively songwriters on a song versus...
MUSIC
Olivia Rodrigo
‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
Here are the funeral details for Vicente Fernández's final farewell

Lala Kent Shares GLARING Red Flags About Randall Emmett

