Chicago, IL

Salvation Army Volunteers Box Up Meals For The Holiday Season

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — The Salvation Army works all year round. But it’s crunch time for the charity, especially this week. Money from those kettle bells allows them to buy food for the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WTAP

Salvation Army needing more help with Angel Tree Program donations

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - The Salvation Army in both Parkersburg and Marietta is looking for more Angel Tree Program donations to come in. The Salvation Army is close to wrapping up donation deliveries for the Angel Tree Program. Officials of both facilities say that the deadlines are coming up, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
therapidian.org

Donations to The Salvation Army on Giving Tuesday Will Be Matched Up To $50,000

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WTVM

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An iconic holiday fundraising campaign is in need of at least 300 more volunteers. Employees and volunteers at the Salvation Army have been working to benefit Columbus and neighboring counties for 130 years. The organization operates year round, but the end of the year marks a...
COLUMBUS, GA
klif.com

Salvation Army of NTX Hosts Popular Initiatives to Give Back this Holiday

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- The Salvation Army of North Texas is doing several things to help those in need this holiday season. The nonprofit launches several programs for the holidays. First the Angel Tree Program so north texas children in need can still open a gift on Christmas morning. They had closer...
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Salvation Army officer helps spread holiday spirit through music

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the past 30 years, three things have remained constant in Major Kim Feinauer’s life: music, a red kettle and Christmas spirit. “It’s really remarkable how music touches people,” Major Feinauer said. Major Feinauer joined the Salvation Army 40 years ago and, at the time,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Hutch Post

Salvation Army continues Christmas assistance sign-up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army continues to take applications for assistance for the Christmas season. Applications are being accepted online and in-person through Friday, Dec. 3. For singles, seniors, and families with no one less than 13 years old, follow this link to register: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfeiRX7GPeMUr.../viewform. For families with kids...
HUTCHINSON, KS
redlakenationnews.com

Ute Mountain Casino Kicks Off The Holiday Season With A Drive-Up Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

TOWAOC, Colo. (November 24, 2021) – For the 2nd year in a row, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel (UMC) presented tribal members and government employees with a full thanksgiving dinner including all the side dishes to kick off the 2021 holiday season. More than 2,000 meals were prepared and packaged by UMC team members at a drive-up distribution of the seasonal meal.
khqa.com

Salvation Army needs volunteers to pack Christmas baskets

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Salvation Army works hard to help those in need have a special Christmas dinner, but they need volunteers to help make it all possible. The agency is asking for people to help pack Christmas food baskets on Monday, December 20 at 10 a.m. Volunteers may...
QUINCY, IL
abccolumbia.com

Tis the Season: Adopt a child from the Salvation Army Angel Tree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re headed to the mall for holiday shopping, you can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. The tree is located near the JC Penney court at Columbiana Centre Mall. The trees are also located at Lexington area Starbucks. ABC Columbia is a proud to partner of...
LEXINGTON, SC
Daily Herald

Hanover Township to distribute holiday meal boxes

Hanover Township will distribute holiday meal boxes to qualifying families beginning Thursday, December 16 through Thursday, December 23 at the Astor Avenue Community Center, 7431 Astor Avenue, Hanover Park. Meal boxes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Meal boxes will not be distributed Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19.
HANOVER PARK, IL

