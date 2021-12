Wizkid has been on a lot of lists lately—Grammy nominations, best shows we’ve seen this year—and, no doubt, he belongs on the list of best dressed. The Nigerian singer, along with rising star Tems, just performed on the Jimmy Fallon "Tonight Show" dressed to the absolute nines. I don’t really know what the story is with the empty room they’re performing in, but the point is, it’s a pair of Afrobeats stars performing across America’s living rooms (and/or wherever people watch YouTube videos). We're a world and half-a-century-and-a-decade away from the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, but whatever's left of "mainstream culture" is hip to Naija pop.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO