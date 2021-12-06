ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US blacklists individual allegedly providing support to Israeli investor Gertler

By Reuters
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler, part of a policy to target corruption in the central African country. The U.S. Treasury Department accused Alain Mukonda in a statement of making...

