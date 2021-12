Tuesday is always a fun night in high school basketball. One thing I learned very early in coaching, kids love taking the bus to other schools. It's fun to play at home in front of your friends and classmates but the bus rides with your teammates was even better. Another thing that I learned, score reporting is sometimes done the following day. So, be patient as we try to get you all of the scores and more game details this season.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO