Long ago, the land of Israel was ruled by the Greek Empire. The Greek king Antiochus IV forbid the Jewish people from practicing their religious beliefs and traditions. Antiochus IV even commanded that the Temple in Jerusalem, the most holy place in Judaism, be turned into a Temple to the Greek god Zeus. A group of Jews came together to fight for the freedom to practice their religion. These brave men were called Maccabees, and they battled for years against their Greek colonizers until they won freedom for the Jewish people in 165 BCE. Upon freeing the Jewish people, the Maccabees rededicated and restored the holy Temple to its original purpose. The word Hanukkah means “dedication” to honor that important moment in Jewish history and is also known as the Festival of Liights.

APPLETON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO