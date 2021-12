Just last week, quarterback Jake Fromm was in the frigid weather of Buffalo, N.Y. as a practice squad member of the Bills organization who had yet to play in an NFL game. This week, the 23-year-old signal caller is in Tucson, Ariz. with the New York Giants preparing to potentially make his first professional start when the Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones is sidelined with a neck injury and backup QB Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s matchup.

