Probably everyone who has TikTok on their phone has aspired to get famous on the platform. It is truly a race that involves getting more and more followers and becoming popular among them. The application is probably the trendiest and definitely one of the most popular platforms on social media. It was launched in 2016, and since then, it has never looked back, especially among Gen Z-ers. The internet gets thousands of searches for ‘How to get famous on TikTok.’ Until the end of the last year, the platform had an impressive 800 million active users. We will discuss how you can achieve your TikTok goals with simple and yet extremely effective steps.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO