Astronomy

What’s Up: December 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA

spacecoastdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE VIDEO: December 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA. What’s Up for December? Your early evening highlights, a chance to catch a comet, and the annual Geminid meteors. On December 6-10, look westward following sunset for the Moon visiting Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in turn. The Moon’s crescent fills out as it...

Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The stubby white spacecraft with a round tip blasted off into clear blue skies over West Texas for a roughly 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high. The six-member crew hooted with glee as they unbuckled to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness, looking out at space through tall windows in the capsule. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
The Weather Channel

Comet Leonard: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Comet

On December 12, the Comet Leonard—dubbed as the "once in a lifetime" comet—will pass closest to Earth, blanketed in a greenish glow. Named after Gregory J Leonard, the astronomer who discovered it back in January 2021, the Leonard or C/2021 A1 comet will approach the Earth after nearly 35,000 years. And although it is expected to be closest to our planet on December 12, the comet will be visible throughout most of the month.
scitechdaily.com

Discovery of Sub-Earth Planet: Ultra-Light and Super-Fast Exoplanet Is Not Like Anything in Our Solar System

As far as extrasolar planets go, ‘GJ 367 b’ is a featherweight. With half the mass of Earth, the newly discovered planet is one of the lightest among the nearly 5000 exoplanets known today. It takes the extrasolar planet approximately eight hours to orbit its parent star. With a diameter of just over 9000 kilometers, GJ 367 b is slightly larger than Mars. The planetary system is located just under 31 light years from Earth and is thus ideal for further investigation. The discovery demonstrates that it is possible to precisely determine the properties of even the smallest, least massive exoplanets. Such studies provide a key to understanding how terrestrial planets form and evolve.
scitechdaily.com

Discovering Dark Matter: New Clue From Mysterious Clouds Circling Spinning Black Holes

Gravitational waves are cosmic ripples in the fabric of space and time that emanate from catastrophic events in space, like collisions of black holes and neutron stars — the collapsed cores of massive supergiant stars. Extremely sensitive gravitational-wave detectors on Earth, like the Advanced LIGO and Virgo detectors, have successfully observed dozens of gravitational-wave signals, and they’ve also been used to search for dark matter: a hypothetical form of matter thought to account for approximately 85% of all matter in the Universe. Dark matter may be composed of particles that do not absorb, reflect, or emit light, so they cannot be detected by observing electromagnetic radiation. Dark matter is material that cannot be seen directly, but we know that dark matter exists because of the effect it has on objects that we can observe directly.
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
