During Art Basel Miami Beach 2021, official Champagne partner Maison Ruinart once again unveiled a partnership with a contemporary artist of exceptional merit. This year, it was beloved multi-disciplinary artist David Shrigley who interpreted the luxury brand’s effervescence and the pristine process behind its production. Shrigley first partnered with Ruinart in 2020, but this year saw his witty, wise and wondrous large-scale works appear in the fair’s collectors lounge, amidst an outdoor event at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, as part of an Acute Art augmented reality installation at The Bass museum and through The Unconventional Gallery, which everyone can access online. Shrigley’s magical imagination couples well with the luscious liquid—so we sat down with the artist to learn more about his signature style, interests outside of art and how he ideates.

