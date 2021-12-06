ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter Goods’ Q4 Delivery Two Is About Colorful Comfort

Cover picture for the articleButter Goods is back for the Fall/Winter 2021 season with the second delivery of its Q4 collection. The new offering stays true to the brand’s commitment to casual comfort elevated by graphic detailing and relaxed silhouettes. Delivery Two includes...

Amazon Shoppers Keep Raving About This 'Super Soft and Comfortable' Tunic Sweater — and It's Only $35

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Every season has a go-to style, and sweaters are definitely a wintertime staple. Not only do they offer great warmth, but they're versatile — pair a sweater with leggings and sneakers to lounge, or dress it up with your favorite pair of jeans and booties for drinks with friends. If you're looking to add a new sweater to your collection, Amazon shoppers have uncovered a standout with this tunic style that's only $35.
Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year "Very Peri" Actually Makes a Pretty Good Hair Color

Every year, we get excited to learn what Pantone chose as its Color of the Year for one reason: we can immediately take it as hair color inspiration. Luckily, 2022 has given us a real delight with its periwinkle shade "very peri." Part of the blue and violet family, periwinkle is the flattering in-between shade that forms a stunning pastel purple hue. The color isn't brand-new to the beauty scene (though Pantone's take on it is), it picked up steam in 2019 as a perfect pastel shade, but we're thrilled with its return.
Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
Our Legacy Wants You to Channel Your Inner Yeti

Swedish stalwart Our Legacy follows on from its just-released WORK SHOP Holiday Market drop — which included a partnership with All Blues and Stüssy no less — with the unveiling of its Yeti Boot. The winter-ready pair combines plenty of typical Our Legacy design tropes with an even heavier dose...
Digital Artist Danil Yad Teams With adidas and Mighty Jaxx for a Sean Wotherspoon Collectible

Throughout the latter half of 2021, Singapore-based imprint Mighty Jaxx has been rolling out a few striking collectible initiatives that have involved the creation of figures that represent pop culture icons such as legendary Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and designer Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH. And now to ring in the month of December with a bang, the brand is now partnering up with.
Blackstock & Weber’s Vibram Brown Pack Is Here To Warm Your Holidays

Blackstock & Weber has unveiled its Vibram brown pack loafer collection in time for the holiday season. Expanding the brand’s core offerings, the new collection features the Ellis Penny, Mason Horsebit and Clásico Tassel loafers in supple chocolate brown pebble grain leather with storm welts and Vibram soles. The Ellis Penny features a clean loafer silhouette with an eye-opening, the Mason Horsbit features a gold buckle and the Clásico Tassel features dark brown dual tassels.
Richardson X Mum.Vs.Cold Drops Colorful Balaclavas To Combat the Winter Wind

Richardson has teamed up with Russian artist Utik a.k.a. Dj Aktu and his brand, Mum.Vs.Cold, for a capsule of hand-knit balaclavas. The new collaboration marks the second time Richardson has teamed up with Dj Aktu’s brand. Made in Moscow, the winter-ready accessories come in two unique colorways. The first striped colorway comes in forest green and brown, while the second colorway comes in white, blue and red.
Takashi Murakami Brings a Rainbow of Color to Hublot Classic Fusion

Takashi Murakami is back with another Hublot Classic Fusion collaboration, this time bringing his signature rainbow color palette. Murakami, whose work is instantly recognisable through its trademark smiling flower character, first designed for Hublot earlier this year with the Classic Fusion All Black. But now the Japanese artist is back...
Bogey Boys Launches Holiday 2021 Collection

Bogey Boys has just delivered a full range of apparel for its Holiday 2021 collection. The entire release comes after Macklemore previewed a few looks on his Instagram account of group-styled shots, which revealed T-shirts and cut and sew pieces. Noteworthy tops from the Bogey Boys Holiday 2021 collection involve...
14 Comfortable and Cozy Wool Sneakers You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere

Table of Contents Best Allbirds Wool Sneakers Best Alternatives to Allbirds Wool Sneakers This may come as a surprise, but that thick and cozy material wool is actually one of the world’s most versatile fibers. A naturally occurring fabric, it actively does a fantastic job of really regulating your body temperature and wicking away moisture from your body. In other words, while keeping you comfortable and cozy, it’s also keeping you from overheating. Hikers have known about the powers of wool for decades (using it frequently as the base for their layers or in their socks), but the fashion industry has been a little...
The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
Maxfield LA Delivers Its Take on Needles Staples

Following a range of collaborations with the likes of Union, MIYAGiHIDETAKA, and AWGE earlier this year, Keizo Shimizu‘s Needles closes out 2021 with a debut capsule with luxury avant-garde boutique Maxfield LA. Myles Hendrik is enlisted to photograph the lookbook starring infamous single-needle tattoo artist Dr. Woo at Hollywood’s landmark 101 Coffee Shop.
With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
The Best Slippers for Year-Round Comfort

Table of Contents Best Wool Slippers Best Shearling and Sherpa Slippers Best Open Back Slippers What’s the worst part of your morning routine? It’s gotta be leaving the warm embrace of bed and stepping onto a floor that feels like an ice floe. That’s why every man should have one of the best house slippers. Will they make you more excited to get out of bed? No, probably not. But they will make the transition from bed to not bed a bit more bearable. And when you’re padding around the apartment after work or on the weekend, the best men’s slippers will provide unparalleled...
We Identified the 9 It Nail Colors for 2022, and Yep, They're Ridiculously Good

I don't know about you, but I never get nail fatigue. In fact, as much as I love buying new makeup, switching up my skincare routine, or trying something different with my hair, shifting my nail M.O. reigns supreme. Painting my nails has become my happy place, and while I absolutely love the boost a shiny new color gives my mood and confidence, the actual process of painting my nails—or even going to the salon—is one of my favorite ways to wind down and turn the world off for a second. You know what I mean?
Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
Essentials: James Arizumi

For this week’s Essentials installment, we speak to James Arizumi, who’s currently the Senior Footwear Design Director of Special Projects at Jordan Brand. Arizumi studied architecture during his undergrad, holds a degree in Industrial Design from the Pratt Institute, and has almost two decades of experience at. . During his...
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY's Converse Collab Is Restocked

Late last month, Converse announced its “Holiday Heat” release schedule, anticipating the restocking of its much-loved COMME des GARÇONS PLAY collaboration, and now the pairs have officially dropped. Comprising eight different iterations, the restock brings various takes on the classic Chuck 70 and the low-top pair as...
