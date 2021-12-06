ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Unlucky group’: CEO lays off 900 people during Zoom call; video shared online

By Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — Video being shared online shows the CEO of an online mortgage company firing nearly 900 employees during a Zoom call. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made the announcement Wednesday from a desk in the video, which has been shared online. “I come to you with not great news,”...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

CEO lays off 900 employees on Zoom, later apologizes

No matter how or when you lay off employees, the workers are going to be, understandably, upset. While it’s not an easy thing to do, there are definitely ways you should never conduct layoffs — and one CEO is making headlines for his big “blunder.”. CEO of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Lay Off#Wjw#Better Com#Sfgate#Wfxr News
Street.Com

Better.com CEO Fires 'Unlucky Group' of 900 Workers Over Zoom

In a move that would've shocked Ebenezer Scrooge, the chief executive of Better.com, took to Zoom Monday to lay off 900 employees, or about 15% of the online mortgage lender's staff, in the middle of the holiday season. "This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear," said CEO...
BUSINESS
Westport News

CEO Lays off 900 Employees in Shocking Video Call

Spirits were not so bright over at Better.com when CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a Zoom meeting. The leaked video footage shows Garg saying that the company will be letting go of 15% of its workforce, though it was later clarified that the layoffs accounted for 9% of employees.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim

Video Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting. In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

Better.com's CEO lays off hundreds of employees over Zoom

The chief executive of digital mortgage lender Better.com informed 900 employees last week they were being laid off just weeks before the holidays during a mass Zoom meeting. "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said Wednesday on the call, a recording of which has since circulated on TikTok and YouTube. "Your employment here is terminated effective immediately."
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Former Amazon employee reveals what Jeff Bezos asked before hiring her

Jeff Bezos asked her two questions before employing her 'on the spot,' according to a former Amazon employee. Ann Hiatt submitted her CV to the company 'without much thinking' in 2002. She was eventually interviewed by the company's owner, Jeff Bezos, who would become the world's richest person. Before that, She had a swarm of senior assistant interviews, some of which lasted all day and were all "dizzying in volume and pace."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy