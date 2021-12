Karlin, Kerschner, Sharpe & Co is joining The Dolins Group, effective Jan. 1, combining two longtime Northbrook CPA firms. Karlin, Kerschner, Sharpe & Co LLP has been in business for 32 years; The Dolins Group has been in business for 28 years. The merger will allow both firms to continue -- and to improve -- their quality tax and accounting services that they have provided to clients for years.

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO