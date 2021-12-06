Lightning’s Corey Perry feeling comfortable, suddenly filling net

The Lightning's Corey Perry (10) celebrates with Pat Maroon (14) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) after scoring a goal against the Flyers' Carter Hart (79) during the first period of Sunday's game in Philadelphia. [ MATT SLOCUM | AP ]

PHILADELPHIA — Wherever Corey Perry has gone the past few seasons, success has followed.

So when the Lightning forward had the longest goal-scoring drought to open a season of his 17-year NHL career, he had faith that eventually the puck would start going in for him.

Now, coming off his first multi-goal game in a Tampa Bay uniform — a three-point night in the Lightning’s 7-1 drubbing of the Flyers Sunday at Wells Fargo Center — Perry is in the midst of his best scoring run in years.

Entering Tuesday’s game in Montreal — which he helped to the Stanley Cup final last season — Perry has scored five goals in his past seven games. He has points in five of those games and is plus-5 over that stretch.

Matched with former Ducks teammate Pat Maroon and veteran center Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare, Perry’s line has been creating a ton of scoring chances. Those opportunities weren’t going in at first, but now they are providing the Lightning with the supplemental scoring they need with top offensive weapons Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point sidelined by injury.

Perry had no goals and just two assists in his first 17 games with the Lightning despite leading the team with 37 scoring chances. After scoring his first goal Nov. 23 against the Flyers, he pantomimed throwing the proverbial monkey off his back on his way to the fist-bump line at the bench.

He hasn’t stopped since and is generating even more chances, 28 in his last eight games. In the two games against the Blues last week, Perry had a total of 10 scoring chances. He’s been buzzing around the net all season, which is what he’s known for, using his quick hands to fling pucks toward the goal. Only now, he’s finding the back of it.

“I feel comfortable,” Perry said following Sunday’s win in Philadelphia. “Like I’ve always said in the last couple years, you come to a new team, it’s a new system, new guys, new coaching staff. Everything’s brand new. New city, you know.

“It’s not easy to step in and contribute right away. But yeah, I was getting chances and they weren’t going in the net, and I’m starting to feel it a little bit now, and our whole line’s been playing really well.”

Perry’s first goal Sunday was a big one, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead exactly a minute after Ryan McDonagh opened the scoring. After a McDonagh shot from the center point went wide of the net, Perry took the carom off the end boards, reached around and tucked the puck inside the far post.

In the third period, Perry ended his best shift of the game with a beautiful move to set up Maroon for the Lightning’s sixth goal. At the top of the left circle, Perry took a feed from Victor Hedman from the side boards, used a toe-drag to move around Flyers forward Scott Laughton, then sent a perfectly placed pass through the slot to Maroon for an easy tap-in.

Perry later scored his second goal of the game on the power play, his first with the man-advantage this season, when a McDonagh shot from the high slot deflected off him into the net.

“He’s scored, what, like 50 goals in a year?” Lightning rookie Boris Katchouk said of Perry. “So he knows how to find the back of the net, and it’s good to watch him to see kind of plays he does and what works. So there’s a lot of really good older guys that are helping us.”

Suddenly, Perry is on pace for a better offensive season than in either of his past two, when he helped the Stars and Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final.

This is more what the Lightning expected when they added Perry in the offseason to help alleviate the loss of four of their top 12 forwards. Whether he’s scoring or not, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said there’s no question Perry has made a huge impact on his new team.

“It always seems that the team he goes on seems to have some success, and there’s a reason why,” Cooper said. “A big part of it that people don’t see is how he is in the room and on the bench with the guys. But then when you’re out there and playing in all those tough areas, it kind of bleeds into the other players, and when you look at somebody, especially his age and his pedigree and he’s still doing it, the guys have no choice but to follow.”

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.