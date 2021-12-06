ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man injured in Harley crash

By Kyle Troutman editor@cassville-democrat.com
 4 days ago

A Nixa man was injured on Friday in a wreck at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 112, approximately 5-1/4 miles...

Elko Daily Free Press

Highway Patrol releases photos of fatal crash

ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year. Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP. Lee was driving...
ELKO, NV
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
ktvo.com

Bucklin man seriously injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

BUCKLIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle crash happened at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, on South Livingston Street and East Front Street in Bucklin. Troopers say Kenneth Fisher, 29, of Bucklin, was traveling southbound...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Man injured in Wednesday crash in Franklin County

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning along a Franklin County highway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on K-68 highway, about a half-mile west of Arkansas Road. The location was about a mile west of Pomona. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
kiwaradio.com

Cleghorn Man Injured In Crash Near Sutherland

Sutherland, Iowa — O’Brien County authorities have now released information about a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland this past Sunday night. According to the report, the mishap took place shortly before 9:30 Sunday night on 460th Street near Wilson Avenue, northeast of Sutherland. Deputies say a 1997 Ford F150 pickup, driven by 40-year-old Benjamin Kamphoff of Cleghorn, was east bound on 460th Street. According to the report, the road turns left at the bottom of a hill at that location, but deputies say Kamphoff lost control of the truck, failed to negotiate the left turn, ran off the road to the right, entered the ditch sideways and rolled, going airborne and coming to rest on its roof.
SUTHERLAND, IA
BBC

Chester crash: Two Flintshire women die and man seriously injured

Two 20-year-old women from Flintshire have died and a man has been seriously injured following a crash. The driver of a Citroen, from Greenfield, and her passenger, from Connahs Quay, died at the scene on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, Chester. A man, 28, who was driving a BMW, was...
ACCIDENTS
KFDA

Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted a man dead after a crash in Oldham County yesterday morning. According to the release, on November 25, at approximately 10:00 a.m., 23-year-old Nicholas Smith from Logan was traveling east bound in the inside lane of I-40. Smith...
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in four-vehicle crash at Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — A man suffered injuries early Friday evening in a four-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection. The 5:30 p.m. crash involved a car, SUV, pickup truck and van at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Pocatello Creek, Hiline and East Alameda roads. The injured man was transported via...
POCATELLO, ID
985theriver.com

Carlisle man killed in single vehicle crash, another seriously injured

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Carlisle, Ind. and another person was seriously injured. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the sheriff’s office received a dispatch call around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in reference to a single vehicle crash on County Road 500 E., near County Road 650 S., northeast of Carlisle.
CARLISLE, IN
106.9 KROC

Chatfield Man Injured in Rollover Crash Along Highway 30

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Chatfield man was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash. The State Patrol says 61-year-old George Rogers was alone in his pickup when it crashed into a ditch and rolled just after 7:20 AM. The crash occurred along Highway 30 near where it crosses the North Branch of the Root River about 5 miles west of Chatfield.
CHATFIELD, MN
Janesville Gazette

Man killed, two others injured, in Whitewater car versus semi crash

A man is dead Friday after a car he was riding in failed to yield at a crossroads and collided with a semitrailer truck loaded full of steel pipe Friday morning in Whitewater, police said. According to a news release by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, a woman driving a...
WHITEWATER, WI
krcgtv.com

California man seriously injured in Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Moniteau County on Monday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. on US Highway 50 at the Business 50 East Junction. MSHP officials reported Matthew Reed, 36, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

28-Year-Old Titusville Man Injured in Crash on I-95 in Volusia County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 28-year-old Titusville man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash on I-95 near mile marker 243 in Volusia County. State troopers say the 28-year-old Titusville man was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes for an unknown reason when he struck another vehicle head-on driven by a 70-year-old woman from Vero Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weisradio.com

Anniston Man Fatally Injured in Monday Motorcycle Crash

An Anniston man was fatally injured Monday evening in a motorcycle accident which took place on County Road 109. According to information provided by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer Justin O’Neal 53 year old Dwayne Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene – after losing control of his 2021 Harley-Davidson and crashing just prior to 7:30pm, approximately three miles west of Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
willmarradio.com

Buffalo man seriously injured in Wright County crash

(Rockford MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 55 in Wright County Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 5:13 a.m. near Wright County Road 14 in Rockford Township. A car driven by 22-year-old Donovon Bailey of Buffalo was westbound on Highway 55, crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on. Bailey was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The SUV driver, 21-year-old Joseph James of Becker, and his passenger, 35-year-old Steven Riebe of St. Cloud, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Riebe is hospitalized in St. Cloud.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kttn.com

Man from Washington state injured in crash east of Chillicothe

The Highway Patrol reports a resident from the state of Washington sustained moderate injuries in a single-car accident one half of a mile east of Chillicothe on Tuesday evening, November 30. Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services transported 20-year-old Carson Updike of Green Bank, Washington to Hedrick Medical Center. The car traveled...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

