Man injured in Harley crash

Sutherland, Iowa — O’Brien County authorities have now released information about a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland this past Sunday night. According to the report, the mishap took place shortly before 9:30 Sunday night on 460th Street near Wilson Avenue, northeast of Sutherland. Deputies say a 1997 Ford F150 pickup, driven by 40-year-old Benjamin Kamphoff of Cleghorn, was east bound on 460th Street. According to the report, the road turns left at the bottom of a hill at that location, but deputies say Kamphoff lost control of the truck, failed to negotiate the left turn, ran off the road to the right, entered the ditch sideways and rolled, going airborne and coming to rest on its roof.

SUTHERLAND, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO