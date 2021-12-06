ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

By Abbey
 3 days ago
Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing. There is...

Lake Wobegon Trail Expected to Be Part of New U.S. Bicycle Route

ST. PAUL -- Transportation officials are working to create Minnesota's second United States Bicycle Route. Minnesota currently has U.S. Bicycle Route 45 which is also known as the Mississippi River Trail. Now, MnDOT officials want to designate a second bike route from St. Cloud to Fargo/Moorhead. The route, USBR 20, will branch off from the Beaver Island Trail/Mississippi River Trail (USBR 45) in St. Cloud and travel northwest to the Minnesota/North Dakota border in Moorhead.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Four Places You Can Take a Winter Sleigh Ride in Minnesota

It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at one of these Minnesota locations. I have a faint memory of my first and only sleigh ride. I was just a kid, and it was part of a family outing that my grandparents had organized. We drove out to a farm somewhere in Wisconsin where a horse-drawn sleigh awaited us. We climbed up and snuggled under blankets while large horses pulled us around through the woods. I don't remember much about the sleigh ride itself -- as I recall I spent more time shivering than appreciating what was happening -- though I do remember drinking hot cocoa in a warm cabin afterwards. I suppose I haven't done a great job of selling winter sleigh rides, but don't let my childhood experience deter you from enjoying one of your own.
MINNESOTA STATE
“Footloose” Ordinance Lifted in this Minnesota Town

Is this Minnesota or that backward town of Beaumont (the town in the movie Footloose)? Up until just recently, Duluth, Minnesota had an archaic no dancing where alcohol is served ordinance. Who knew?? I will say, however, that there seemed like a lack of nightclubs/dance clubs in the town. Although my reference is from quite a few years back, but still... I thought it was strange.
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Rules Of The ‘Minnesota Goodbye’ Broken Down For You

The holidays are fast approaching. You might already be celebrating them right now with friends and family. Don't ruin a good time by violating the rules of the 'Minnesota Goodbye'. If you're from Minnesota, these are unwritten rules we all know. If you're not from here, do some learnin'. You don't want to offend your Minnesota friend, neighbor or relative by cutting the goodbye short.
#Christmas
The Weekender: Nutcracker Ballet, Hot Sardines and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch the classic Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy the Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp show in St. Joseph, hear the songs of folk duo Storyhill at Collegeville, make a gingerbread house at Cold Spring Bakery and enjoy Amahl and the Night Visitors at St. John's. Read more in The Weekender!
Entering the World of Ice Fishing

The popularity of ice fishing is undoubtedly growing by leaps and bounds. Many outdoor enthusiasts are finding this winter sport to be both entertaining and rewarding. The question I often get relates to the basic equipment necessary to get started. Although there was a time when anglers were somewhat confused...
Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Marcus Parkwood Cinema’s 2022 Ultimate Popcorn Tub Is Here

If you are a movie lover, then you know popcorn is a must. If you go to movies on a regular basis, then this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up. Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is again offering up their Ultimate Popcorn Tub for 2022! It's on sale now and would make the perfect Christmas gift for that movie lover in your life.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

