On Thursday, The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place, and viewers can expect to see a number of trailers and reveals for various games. Yesterday, Sega and Geoff Keighley playfully teased that some kind of Sonic-related reveal might happen during the show, and fans are really hoping that it ends up being the new game from Sonic Team. That game was teased last May, but no official title or gameplay has been revealed. However, last month, a trademark for the name "Sonic Frontiers" was discovered, leading many to assume it's the title for the next big Sonic game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO