An Activision studio on a new project unrelated to CoD? News @VGR

An Activision studio on a new project unrelated to CoD?

By Gina Rempley
 3 days ago

We know, it's incredible but it's possible: Toys for Bob (Spyro, Crash Bandicoot), would have obtained the immense privilege of not only dealing with Call of Duty. It's a small event in the Activision sphere. Indeed, the Toys for Bob...

gameranx.com

Arkane Studios Hiring for Possible FPS Project

Arkane Studios has been having an incredible time lately. The French development team absolutely smashed it out of the park with Deathloop, and the upcoming release of Redfall in summer 2022 has audiences ready for some good ol’ fashioned vampire-killing fun after a trailer dropped during the Xbox Bethesda E3 event in June. With so much going right for the team, it makes sense that they’d want to keep up the momentum. A new job listing posted by the company implies that work is already underway on a fresh new title, even while Redfall is still very much in production. It looks to be another first-person shooter, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Aurory Project: The Leading Web3 Gaming Studio on Solana

Blockchain games are taking the gaming industry by storm by introducing new rewards systems for players and participants. Introducing Aurory Project: the Solana and Serum-powered blockchain gaming platform that brings the Web2 gaming excitement to the decentralized space. Aurory is a fantasy RPG game that uses play-to-earn gaming mechanisms, enabling...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

The Game Awards 2021 Not Taking Sides on Activision Controversies - News

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley in an interview with The Washington Post said he is working on how to "navigate" the controversies going on at Activision Blizzard at next week's awards show. "We want to support employees and developers," said Keighley. He did add his support for...
VIDEO GAMES
#Cod#Vgr#Franchises#Warzone#Tfb#Pandemonium#Vgc
NME

Raven Software, an Activision Blizzard studio, lays off QA department

Raven Software who developed Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call Of Duty: Warzone will fire more than a third of its QA testers. As reported by The Washington Post, the studio announced a restructuring of the quality assurance department, where contracted testers would either be promoted to full-time or laid off. The company began contacting those affected from December 3 and will continue until December 8. The changes will take place from January 28.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout over Name of Obligation studio layoffs

Workers and contractors at Activision Blizzard are strolling out of labor at present in help of their colleagues at Raven Software program. The protest, the third such to hit the corporate because it was over sexual harassment allegations in July, comes after Raven, one of many studios that helps Activision’s extremely standard Name of Obligation franchise, laid off 12 high quality assurance contractors. The motion began on Monday when 60 employees at Raven Software program, together with each full-time staff and contractors, left work to protest the shock terminations.
LABOR ISSUES
dexerto.com

Warzone & Overwatch crossover: New CoD Blueprint inspired by Wrecking Ball

Call of Duty and Overwatch seem to be finally crossing over in the form of a new Warzone weapon blueprint that contains many references to the tank hero Wrecking Ball. Activision-Blizzard rarely crossover outside of their own games. While many Overwatch skins are inspired by WoW, Diablo and StarCraft, none reference Activision’s flagship shooter Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

COD Warzone On Mobile - Coming in 2022? | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about reports that Call of Duty Warzone is coming to mobile devices in 2022. Currently, Call of Duty Mobile has a battle royale mode available within it, but the game is a broader slice of multiplayer influenced by the mainline series. DeVante also talks about...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to install the Halo Infinite Campaign on PC and Xbox

Halo Infinite’s campaign is finally here on PC and Xbox, and fans are diving into the new story. Installing the campaign is relatively straightforward, although it can be confusing in some cases. PC players have a few options for downloading the Halo Infinite campaign. If you have the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Raven Studios Walkout Extends to Second Day, as QA Workers Across Other Activision Blizzard Studios Join In

Yesterday’s walkout by QA workers from Raven Software in support of their colleagues that were suddenly let go last Friday is happening for a second day, this time in an expanded way. Other QA workers from across Activision Blizzard, including QAMN, QATX, and Blizzard QA havd joined the walkout in support as it enters its second day.
LABOR ISSUES
uploadvr.com

Resolution Games Acquires New VR Studio

Resolution Games acquired Zero Index, the studio that helped port Carly and the Reaperman over to Oculus Quest earlier this year. The Zero Index team is based in Sweden and will be rebranded to ‘Resolution Tech’ in light of the acquisition. To be clear, this is not the actual developer of Carly and the Reaperman, named Odd Raven Studios, but the team that partnered with Resolution to bring the game to Quest earlier this year. The team currently consists of only four employees but Resolution says it will grow the studio and continue to “draw on the incredible well of technical talent in the East Sweden region.”
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Wildlife Studios is opening a new mobile games studio in Sweden

Wildlife Studios has revealed that it is opening a new affiliated studio in Sweden, marking its first office location in Europe. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the new studio will be led by industry veterans such as Ray Mazza, Michael Duke, Jonathan Durr and Lu Gigiolotti, and will focus on mobile development, operating alongside Wildlife’s other studios.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Team RICOCHET to implement new anti-cheat kernel-level driver on CoD: Warzone Pacific’s APAC servers tomorrow

A new anti-cheat resource will be deployed exclusively on Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s Asian-Pacific (APAC) servers tomorrow, combined with the addition of Caldera, the game’s newest map. CoD‘s anti-cheat team, dubbed Team RICOCHET, deployed the RICOCHET anti-cheat in CoD: Warzone Pacific and CoD: Vanguard with the launch of the...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

CoD Warzone Pacific adds support for the new anti-cheat system, Ricochet

Ricochet is the official name of the new Warzone and Vanguard anti-cheat. It’s a PC Kernel-Level driver that is hard to breach, and hackers have a rough time dealing with it. The developer announced that Ricochet’s latest PC Kernel-Level driver is ready to launch. The driver boots up and becomes active only when the game is booted, so there’s nothing to worry about, they justified.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2021: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES

