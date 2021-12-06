An Activision studio on a new project unrelated to CoD? News @VGR

Arkane Studios has been having an incredible time lately. The French development team absolutely smashed it out of the park with Deathloop, and the upcoming release of Redfall in summer 2022 has audiences ready for some good ol’ fashioned vampire-killing fun after a trailer dropped during the Xbox Bethesda E3 event in June. With so much going right for the team, it makes sense that they’d want to keep up the momentum. A new job listing posted by the company implies that work is already underway on a fresh new title, even while Redfall is still very much in production. It looks to be another first-person shooter, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

