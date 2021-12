Michael Merritt was working alone Sunday when he noticed traffic come to a standstill on Tidewater Drive and the familiar flicker of emergency lights filled the window of his Norfolk skate shop. A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car as he attempted to cross the street and the driver took off, according to the Norfolk Police Department. The boy was taken to a local children’s hospital with injuries ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO