Hernando County: Arrest Made In Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, FL. – On Thanksgiving Day, Hernando County Sheriff‘s deputies were dispatched to the area of School Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in south Brooksville regarding a shooting.

Deputies say a male subject, who was in a silver Chrysler 200 opened fire, with an assault rifle, on a group of people who were socializing outdoors.

Deputies later located the Chrysler 200 in the parking area of the Freedom Gardens Apartment complex. The vehicle was abandoned.

Through investigative measures, deputies found that , was the individual who was operating the vehicle and who opened fire on the group, on Thanksgiving Day.

On Dec. 1, Major Case detectives located and arrested Badger for the crime.

Badger, 24, who has five previous arrests (as an adult) in Hernando County, was charged as follows:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (8 counts)

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Badger is being held on no bond and was also charged with Violation of Probation, as he is currently on probation in Citrus County.

The investigation continues; additional charges are pending.

