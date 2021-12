Walker bid adieu to Lindsey Morgan‘s Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez during Thursday’s midseason finale in tearful fashion. At the start of the episode, Micki finally opens up to her boyfriend Trey about Garrison, confiding in him about their past (including their engagement) and how he died. An emotional Micki admits that losing Garrison for the second time has caused her to reexamine the fork in the road in her life, and now she doesn’t know who she is anymore. Trey consoles Micki and assures her that they’re “solid,” but later at the high school’s holiday event, the couple get into an argument...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO