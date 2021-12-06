All-Big Ten honors don't match Minnesota's top 10 reputation

The Big Ten announced all-conference performers on the offensive side of the ball today and the Gophers had seven players honored. All five of Minnesota’s starting offensive lineman were recognized with two earning All-Big Ten First Team distinction. Leading the way were Daniel Faalele and Blaise Andries, who were both named All-Big Ten First Team. Faalele received the nod from the coaches, while Andries was honored by the media. The media placed Faalele on the Third Team and the coaches did the same with Andries. The last time Minnesota had two offensive lineman named All-Big Ten First Team was 2005 when center Greg Eslinger and guard Mark Setterstrom received the honor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO