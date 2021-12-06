ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Big Ten honors don't match Minnesota's top 10 reputation

By Mike Casazza
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota has one of the best...

Minnesota Football gets seven on the All-Big Ten 2021 offensive team

The Big Ten announced all-conference performers on the offensive side of the ball today and the Gophers had seven players honored. All five of Minnesota’s starting offensive lineman were recognized with two earning All-Big Ten First Team distinction. Leading the way were Daniel Faalele and Blaise Andries, who were both named All-Big Ten First Team. Faalele received the nod from the coaches, while Andries was honored by the media. The media placed Faalele on the Third Team and the coaches did the same with Andries. The last time Minnesota had two offensive lineman named All-Big Ten First Team was 2005 when center Greg Eslinger and guard Mark Setterstrom received the honor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: Leo Chenal named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, entire starting defense earns all-conference honors

The Big Ten Conference started announcing their end of season awards on Tuesday morning with the defensive, special teams and coach of the year honors. They also had the coaches and media pick their all-conference teams. The offensive awards and freshman of the year will be announced on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. CT.
WISCONSIN STATE
Corn Nation

Seven Nebraska Defensive Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

As we have said, Nebraska had a defense that was good enough to win 12 games this year. The team won three for many reasons but the great play of the Blackshirts did not go unnoticed by the Big Ten Coaches and the Media. Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann were...
NEBRASKA STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan's Hutchinson, Spartans' Tucker earn Big Ten honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was named defensive player of the year and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was named coach of the year in the Big Ten. The two were among honorees announced by the league. Sports news: LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next...
MICHIGAN STATE
State News

Multiple Spartans earn All-Big Ten defensive and special teams honors

Michigan State has multiple players that have earned All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday. Defensively, redshirt senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the media and coaches, while senior safety Xavier Henderson and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade were named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Don't look now, but a CFP nightmare scenario lurks for the Big Ten

2021 has been a historically great season for Big Ten football. At the high-water mark in October, there were 5 Big Ten teams in the AP Top 10 for the first time ever. And at pretty much every point of the season, there were 3 teams in the Top 10. Only Michigan State’s loss at Ohio State in Week 12 changed that tune.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailygopher.com

Four Minnesota offensive linemen named All-Big Ten Offense

The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and Daniel Faalele was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Blaise Andries was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media. John Michael Schmitz was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, and Conner Olson was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.
MINNESOTA STATE
College Sports
Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Jordan Stout named Big Ten Punter of the Year; 10 Nittany Lions earn All-Big Ten defense honors

STATE COLLEGE — Three Penn State standouts picked up honors from the Big Ten on Tuesday. Penn State punter Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, while defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker were both named to the All-Big Ten first-team defense by both the conference’s coaches and media. Overall, 10 of Penn State’s 11 defensive starters earned some level of All-Big Ten honors.
PENN, PA
State College

12 Penn State Football Defenders and Specialists Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Twelve Penn State football defenders and specialists have earned All-Big Ten postseason honors, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. Ten defensive players and two specialists earned the honors, as voted on by the media and the conference’s coaches. Safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie were named first-team All-Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Parsons Sun

8 Wisconsin offensive players earn All-Big Ten honors

The University of Wisconsin offense was well-represented in the All-Big Ten voting after recovering from a slow start and reeling off seven consecutive wins in the middle of the season. UW senior tight end Jake Ferguson and senior guard Josh Seltzner were named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches, freshman...
WISCONSIN STATE
umterps.com

Five Terps Garner All-Big Ten Honors on Defense

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu has been named Third Team All-Big Ten and four other Terps garnered honorable mention all-conference accolades as the league announced its honorees on the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday. Okuayinonu was voted a third team selection by the coaches, while...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1011now.com

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. McGowens averaged 20.0 points on 50 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in helping the Huskers to a perfect 2-0 record last week, helping Nebraska enter this week’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge riding a four-game win streak. The 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., had 18 point six rebounds and four assists in NU’s win over Tennessee Tech and followed up that performance with 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
