ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID outbreaks have been reported in these locations

By Maya Lou
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Omicron variant spreading to all corners of the world, worrying outbreaks are now being reported in various locations. Unlike with the Delta variant, this time around there are a limited number of restrictions in place when it comes to social distancing, the wearing of masks, and travel—making the threat...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: High Demand For Vaccines, Boosters Strains Staffing At San Mateo Clinic

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — A rush for the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before the holidays caused one clinic in San Mateo County to turn away 180 patients because the staffing couldn’t meet the demand, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Preston Merchant told KPIX that the Monday night vaccine clinic at the San Mateo Medical Center had to be canceled hours before its 4:30 p.m. opening when they realized there was a staffing shortage. Merchant said that all 180 patients were notified and rescheduled to a future date. He said a third party vendor, HR Support was in charge of the clinic. He added...
SAN MATEO, CA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Bring Me The News

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in Minnesota is the 2nd in as many weeks

The delta variant-fueled COVID-19 surge in the Upper Midwest is now believed to be responsible for the deaths of four teenagers in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health announced 45 deaths in Tuesday's situation update, including a teen aged 15-19. It's the fourth COVID death of a teenager since the start of the pandemic and all four have happened since mid-October of this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Oakland Medical Center Staffers Tied to COVID Omicron Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eleven of 12 COVID-19 cases tied to an omicron variant outbreak in Alameda County are fully vaccinated and boosted staff members at Kaiser hospital in Oakland, according to a Kaiser Permanente spokesman. The Kaiser Oakland Medical Center initially identified a COVID case among staff on November 30 and notified the county health department. On December 3, the health department announced 12 people had contracted COVID and that five of the cases were confirmed to be the omicron variant with other results pending. A sixth case of the omicron variant was subsequently confirmed. The Kaiser Oakland staff members,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mexico#Outbreaks#Honduras#Belize#Omicron#Scottish#The Royal British Legion#Nhs Highland#Health Protection Team#Norwegian#The Independent
The Poultry Site

Bulgaria reports avian influenza outbreak

Bulgarian veterinary authorities confirmed a case of avian influenza on a commercial farm in the southern village of Tsalapitsa. More than 80,000 chickens will be culled as a result, reported Reuters. The Bulgarian food safety agency said it had also found the highly contagious disease at a backyard farm in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Approaches 1K Patients Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 984 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 1 when there were 957 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 9. Hospitalizations increased by 59 to 984. Of those hospitalized, 752 adults are...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy