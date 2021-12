HOLLY, Mich. – Even though the Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro is nearly five months away, the excitement is building. The April 29-30 series visit to South Boston (Va.) Speedway will bring winged 410 sprint cars to the historic facility for the first time and offer $30,000 in total purse money. The two-day event will be the season opening events for MSR, pits the MSR regulars against the best winged asphalt sprint car drivers in the southeast.

